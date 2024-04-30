Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives $100.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.62.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $98.69 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.