Head to Head Analysis: NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF) versus PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) and NAVER (OTCMKTS:NHNCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PropertyGuru Group and NAVER, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NAVER 0 0 0 0 N/A

PropertyGuru Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.67%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than NAVER.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 5.46 -$11.37 million ($0.07) -53.56 NAVER N/A N/A N/A $14,217.46 0.01

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and NAVER’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NAVER has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NAVER, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and NAVER’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -10.21% -1.76% -1.50% NAVER N/A N/A N/A

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

About NAVER

NAVER Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet and online search portal, and mobile messenger platform services in South Korea, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NAVER, a search portal that offers various content topic boards; LINE, a messaging application; Naver Clova, an integrated AI platform; Papago, an automated interpretation application; WHALE, a web browser; Naver Map, a navigation application; Webtoon, a promotion system for mobile comics; SERIES, a paid content platform; BAND, a mobile community platform; NOW, an audio shows to listen to on NAVER app; SNOW, a photo and video messenger; and NAVER WORKS, which provides features necessary for work, such as Message, Mail, Calendar, and Drive. It also provides IT platforms, BIZ platforms, advertising services, and NAVER business school for businesses; NAVER Webtoon, NAVER Webnovel, NAVER Blog Official Blog, NAVER AudioClip, Series, Premium Contents, Grafolio, NAVER Post, NAVER TV, NAVER Influencer Center, Creator Advisor, and VIBE for creators; and NAVER D2 Startup Factory, DEVIEW, NAVER D2, NAVER Open Source, CLOVA Platform API, NAVER Maps API, Papago API, and NAVER login for developers. In addition, the company is involved in the manufacture of cosmetics; electronic financial business; film and audio content production and distribution; investment business; and character and doll wholesale and retail activities. Further, it engages in the provision of cloud service management, business support, workforce supply, and employee dispatch; groupware development and service; exhibition and performance planning business; global business support; software development and distribution; IT infrastructure operations; customer center operations; and comics publishing. The company was formerly known as NHN Corporation. NAVER Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

