Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Shares Down 17.9%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$61.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

