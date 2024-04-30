Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 4.4% Higher

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.82 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). Approximately 14,418,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,228,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Arc Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.09 million, a PE ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick von Schirnding acquired 1,112,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £22,246.94 ($27,944.91). Corporate insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arc Minerals

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

