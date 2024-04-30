enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 0.8% Higher

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.22. 22,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 115,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at enVVeno Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enVVeno Medical

In other news, CTO Hamed Alavi sold 8,334 shares of enVVeno Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $51,837.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in enVVeno Medical by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

