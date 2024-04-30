Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 7.9%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 582,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 173,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$64.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

Further Reading

