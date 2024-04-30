Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $98.32 and last traded at $98.32. 970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

Canadian Tire Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.79.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

