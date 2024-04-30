iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.02 and last traded at $58.86. 120,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 317,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.61.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

