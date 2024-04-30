IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives $78.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.69.

IAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

IAC stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.32. IAC has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts expect that IAC will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

