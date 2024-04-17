Strs Ohio Has $17.59 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 211.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,668 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

Nucor stock opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average of $173.06. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

