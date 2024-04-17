Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 15,000 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $190.31 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

