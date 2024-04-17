Strs Ohio Sells 4,501 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $156.66 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $609,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,933,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,109,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,584 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,032. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.