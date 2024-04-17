Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,356,000 after buying an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

