Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

CTVA stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.