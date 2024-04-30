Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 4,192.50

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 3,047 ($38.27) on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,996 ($37.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,802.96, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,372.06.

In other news, insider Shelley Roberts acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($44.91) per share, with a total value of £14,907.75 ($18,725.98). Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

