Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.9% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

