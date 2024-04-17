Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.23 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DAR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

