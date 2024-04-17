Short Interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Decreases By 5.6%

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 188,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E-Home Household Service

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of E-Home Household Service by 174.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 531,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EJH opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

