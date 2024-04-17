Simplicity Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,385 shares of company stock worth $25,256,617 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.16. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

