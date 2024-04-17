Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $192.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

