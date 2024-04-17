Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 319 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,570 shares of company stock valued at $41,025,732. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

