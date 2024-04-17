Strs Ohio Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,886,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,089.51 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,090.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,006.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.59.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

