Strs Ohio Sells 6,400 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.51% of M.D.C. worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,979,000 after buying an additional 109,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 940,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

MDC opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.