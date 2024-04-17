Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.27% of Wingstop worth $20,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $370.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.99. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 157.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

