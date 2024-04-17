Strs Ohio Purchases 30,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,918,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,129 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

