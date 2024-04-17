AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 321,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 734,705 shares.The stock last traded at $95.00 and had previously closed at $93.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,789,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,995,000 after acquiring an additional 45,098 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,454,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

