Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DELL opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

