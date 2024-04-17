11,760 Shares in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:NBXG opened at 11.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 11.04. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 9.31 and a 12-month high of 12.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

