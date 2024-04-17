Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $32,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus raised their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

MAR stock opened at $245.62 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

