Colonial House Capital Ltd Buys 179,279 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd purchased 179,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $265,332.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,977,983.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Colonial House Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Colonial House Capital Ltd bought 2,303,599 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,100,406.22.

GrafTech International Stock Up 3.6 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 71.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EAF. UBS Group began coverage on GrafTech International in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Stories

