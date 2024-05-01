Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.74.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSPD. National Bank Financial cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.