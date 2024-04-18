Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,879 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,815 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

