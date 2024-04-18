Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $303.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $334.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

