Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $723,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

