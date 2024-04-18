Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Cavco Industries worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $19,596,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 169,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $351.45 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $400.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.23 and a 200 day moving average of $325.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

