Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,539 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of Stifel Financial worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after buying an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of SF opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.55.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SF shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

