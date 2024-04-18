Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

