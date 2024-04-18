Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.67%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

