Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock worth $4,092,831 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.