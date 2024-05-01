Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Insider Cedi Frederick Buys 11,748 Shares

Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) insider Cedi Frederick purchased 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,985.80 ($12,543.40).

Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IHR stock opened at GBX 83.90 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.52. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 77.10 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 102.85 ($1.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £347.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,097.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Impact Healthcare REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.69. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 17,500.00%.

About Impact Healthcare REIT

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

