Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$236.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$229.00 to C$236.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$240.11.

TSE:IFC opened at C$226.27 on Monday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$188.22 and a one year high of C$237.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$223.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$212.19.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.4651774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

