Analysts Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $16.90

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $4,464,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 104.4% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 3,413.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,460 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,921 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 3,624.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

