AO World (LON:AO) Price Target Raised to GBX 75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £600.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,080.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.41. AO World has a 1 year low of GBX 61.99 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.40 ($1.36).

In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,685.30). Insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

