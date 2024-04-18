AO World (LON:AO) Price Target Raised to GBX 75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
In other AO World news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of AO World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,685.30). Insiders own 50.77% of the company’s stock.
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
