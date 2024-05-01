Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $2.76 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several analysts have commented on FSR shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fisker by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fisker by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in Fisker by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 19,311,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281,121 shares during the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSR opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. Fisker has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $200.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 110.93% and a negative net margin of 278.72%. Research analysts expect that Fisker will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

