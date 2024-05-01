BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $62.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 84.04 and a beta of 1.66. BILL has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BILL by 3.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in BILL by 13.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in BILL by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

