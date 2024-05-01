goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$201.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSY. Scotiabank raised their price target on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.44.

Get goeasy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Down 2.5 %

goeasy stock opened at C$176.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$151.83. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at goeasy

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.