StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,798,456 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

