Mativ (MATV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Mativ to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Mativ had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. On average, analysts expect Mativ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE:MATV opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mativ has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.07%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 3,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $48,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 312,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

