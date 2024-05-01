StockNews.com Downgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.
Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
