Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences Price Performance
CALA stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
Calithera Biosciences Company Profile
